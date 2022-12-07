Sponsored Segment by Denver Department of Public Health & Environment

Today we’re talking about something very important that’s not discussed enough, especially during the holidays, mental health. ‘What You Say Matters,’ is a campaign aimed to reduce stigma around mental health conditions in our community and it’s all possible thanks to ‘Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.’

GDC teamed up with Senior Substance Use Analyst, Marion Rorke, to learn more about the mission of this campaign and why its so important.

To learn more, click here.