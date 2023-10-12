Sponsored Segment by Davidsons Beer Wine and Spirits

Davidsons Beer Wine and Spirits is the superstore for low prices, best selection, and fast, friendly service. They have two convenient locations, and is one of the largest beer, wine, and liquor stores in Colorado.

If you are in the mood to try out some delicious spirits, Davidsons’ ‘Special Spirits Tasting’ event is every Friday from 3-6pm at the Centennial location and it’s free!

Make sure to check out the ‘Sparking Wine Tasting’ even on Friday, November 17th from 6:30 to 8pm at Southridge Rec Center, tickets are $40.00.