Today we’re taking you to a local, family owned and operated hot spot in Highlands Ranch that has been around for decades.

Davidsons Beer, Wine and Spirits is a one-stop-shop for all your celebration needs, jam-packed with fun events for the entire community.

Davidsons Beer, Wine and Spirits is holding it’s Tequila & Tacos event on August 12th 3-6pm at the Eastridge Recreation Centers back patio.