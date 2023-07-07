Sponsored Segment Davidsons Beer, Wine & Spirits

Today we’re taking you to a local, family owned and operated hot spot in Highlands Ranch that has been around for decades.

Davidsons Beer, Wine and Spirits is a one-stop-shop for all your celebration needs, jam-packed with fun events for the entire community.

Davidsons Beer, Wine and Spirits is holding two upcoming events that you’re invited to!

1.) Spirits Tasting: Every Saturday from 1-4pm at Davidsons Beer, Wine, and Spirits – Highlands Ranch location.

2.) Tequila & Tacos: August 12th 3-6pm at the Eastridge Recreation Centers back patio.