Sponsored Segment by David’s Bridal Westminster

All of life’s big milestones have a stunning dress to go right along with it. From bridal and prom to quinceanera dresses, David’s Bridal is a one-stop-shop.

Today on GDC we talked about the locations Grand Reopening and how you can win a free wedding dress!

Come enjoy all the fun of David’s Bridal Grand Reopening in Westminster from 6-8pm.

The drawing will begin at 7 pm, and winners must be present to win! Learn more online at give them a call at (303) 412-0558 or click here.