This is a sponsored segment by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE says secondhand smoke contains thousands of chemicals, and of those about 70 are known to cause cancer. They’re trying to raise awareness with their new campaign ‘Clear the Air Colorado‘ to the danger of secondhand smoke and secondhand vapor.

Chelsea Andrews is a tobacco communications specialist with CDPHE. She stopped by GDC to chat with Spencer Thomas about the dangers of secondhand smoke and secondhand vapor.