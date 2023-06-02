Sponsored Segment by Crunch Fitness Fort Collins & Boulder

Are you ready to get your fitness on this summer season? Crunch Fitness in Fort Collins & Boulder are featuring a great deal for Father’s Day! GDC caught up with the general mangers from both locations in studio today to get an inside look at what each location has to offer.

Right now, ‘Crunch Fitness’ has a great father’s day offer for our viewers!

From June 16th through the 19th, ditch the dad bod and get fit at crunch for 6 cents and get one month free.