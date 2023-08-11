Sponsored Segment by Crunch Fitness Fort Collins & Boulder

Back to school season is a time for transition, and a time to get back into a routine, make sure fitness is part of your schedule!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped by ‘Crunch Fitness’ in Fort Collins to see how they’re whipping people back into shape as the kids head back to school.

Get back to school and back to fitness this season, until Sunday, you can join for only $2.00 and get the rest of august free, just use promo code ‘cool’.

You can learn more online about the Fort Collins location by clicking here, and the Boulder location by clicking here.



