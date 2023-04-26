Sponsored Segment by Crisp & Green

We love a good salad on Great Day Colorado, they’re easy, delicious, and there is one local spot that offers the best options, ‘Crisp & Green’! Their made from scratch salads, bowls, and smoothies are incredible and we’re giving you a chance to try with a GDC deal. Hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with co-founder, Lily Smith, to learn all about their seasonal menu options and the new Crisp & Green Boulder location grand opening on April 29th at 9:30am. The event will be filled with free food and a free fitness class with Orangetheory Fitness.

Crisp & Green has locations in Lowry, Fort Collins and Lakewood!

GDC DEAL: Pay $15.00 and get a $30.00 gift card.