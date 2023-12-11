Sponsored Segment by Lehrer’s Flowers

Christmas is just two weeks from today and this morning we showed you some creative and beautiful ways to add some décor to your holiday entertaining! ‘Lehrer’s Flowers’ came in-studio to inspire us with beautiful & festive arrangement ideas perfect for the season.

You can also browse their selection online at give them a call at 303-455-1234 or click here.

Same day delivery is available, and and if you use the code ‘TV FREE,’ and you’ll get free local delivery on your first order! Some restrictions apply, and this offer is good through the end of the year.