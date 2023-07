Sponsored Segment by Pit Fiend Barbecue

We love featuring the best food the mile high city has to offer and if you love good BBQ, you need to add this place to your list! ‘Pit Fiend Barbecue’ is a high altitude, live fire, all-natural wood smoke barbecue restaurant located in Denver’s RiNo Art District, and GDC’s Chris Tomer has the chance to stop by and try it out for himself.

To learn more, click here.