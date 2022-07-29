Sponsored Segment by Water World & The Sun Bus

Meet Great Day Colorado’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week,’ 7-year-old Leo Stewart!

Leo is from Greeley, Colorado, he loves swimming, playing video games, hiking and his two older brother Kevin and Eric!

Fun Fact: Great Day Colorado heard that Leo dressed up in his finest cool kid outfit just for this contest (we love the shades, Leo)!

Leo was one of many Cool Kid entries to the contest just this week!

If you want your kid to be featured on Great Day Colorado for our Cool Kids Contest sponsored by Water World and The Sun Bus, here is the simple step-by-step process:



1.) Submit a photo of your kid having summer fun!

2.) Once you enter, you’ll get the chance to win a summer prize package provided by The Sun Bus and a one time chance to be featured on our show!

Great Day Colorado will pick a winner every Friday through the rest of this summer, to enter, click here.