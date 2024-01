This is a sponsored segment by Techish.com.

The biggest gadget show on the planet is underway (Consumer Electronics Show, ‘CES’) in Las Vegas with more than four thousand exhibitors showing off the newest technology that will touch almost every aspect of our lives for years to come.

Emmy-award winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly stopped by GDC virtually with an inside look at all the excitement at CES.

Click here for products mentioned in segment.