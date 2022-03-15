Sponsored content by Colorado Community College System

We all want to help set our children up for success! One way to do that is by helping them earn college credit while still in high school. GDC spoke with Erica Padzik, a business teacher at Cherry Creek High School, to learn more about Colorado’s Concurrent Enrollment program. Through the program, students can take free college courses taught by qualified instructors at their high school or a nearby college. To learn more, visit CCCS.edu/concurrent-enrollment.