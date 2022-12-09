Sponsored Segment by Purina

Students at Columbine High School are banding their artistic skills together this year to give back to Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden. GDC caught up with Foothills Animal Shelters, Joan Thielen, as well as two students from Columbine High School, Joslyn Brock, and Erin Galimanis, to learn more about how they plan to raise funds.

Each student is creating a piece of art resembling an adoptable pet from the shelter and selling them at a local bakery called ‘Wave The Grain,’ in Littleton. If you’d like to purchase a painting and support Foothills Animal Shelter, head on over to their fundraising event hosted by Columbine High School painting class tomorrow, December 10th.

It was also Furry Friend Friday on GDC, and this weeks adoptable pet is a lab mix named Odin!

If you want to learn more about how you can adopt this cute little guy, click here.