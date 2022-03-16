Sponsored content by: Colorado Community College System

Parents, we all know how important an education is for our kids and preparing them ahead of time. Have you ever considered helping them by earning college credit while still in high school? t’s possible thanks to Colorado’s concurrent enrollment program. Here to share more is Erika Schofield, a business and family and consumer sciences teacher at Cherry Creek High School.

Help kick-start your child’s college career and learn more about Colorado’s Concurrent enrollment program. They’ll be able to take free college courses, taught by qualified instructors, at their high school or a nearby college. To learn more, visit cccs.edu/concurrent-enrollment