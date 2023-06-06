Sponsored Segment by Colorado Retirement Specialists

It’s never too early to start planning your retirement. There are several key pieces of the puzzle to consider when planning long-term including investments, future income, taxes, and social security. Colorado Retirement Specialists can help.

They’re also holding four free seminars: 6/10, 6/17, 6/24. Visit their website for more information.

Lance Ortiz is the President of Colorado Retirement Specialists. He stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.