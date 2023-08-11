Sponsored Segment by Colorado Health Network

One of the longest-running events in the greater Denver area is happening in two weeks, it’s called ‘Festival For Life: AIDS Walk & Run Colorado‘.

It’s put on by Colorado Health Network and GDC had the CEO, Darrell Vigil, in studio this morning to talk about the event, it’s mission and what’s in store this year.

The ‘Festival for Life: AIDS Walk & Run Colorado‘ is happening Saturday, August 26th at 9am in Cheesman Park.

It’s free to attend, support or walk and $40.00 for runners.

The money will go to organizations that provide vital services to people living with or at risk of acquiring HIV.

To learn more about Colorado Health Network, give them a call at 303-837-1501.