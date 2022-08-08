Sponsored Segment by Colorado Gerontological Society

Today, Great Day Colorado talked about the important work among those in the Colorado Gerontological Society. They serve the community by providing families and individuals with information and resources to help make informed decisions when it comes to aging.

Executive Director, Eileen Doherty, talked about an upcoming event that the society has been sponsoring for the better part of 33 years, the ‘Salute to Seniors’ event. The virtual event kicks off on August 12th through the 13th from 11am-1pm.

To learn more, give them a call at 303-333-3482, the Spanish speaking line at 1-855-880-4777, or to visit them online, click here.