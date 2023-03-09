Sponsored Segment by Colorado Gerontological Society

Getting older doesn’t have to be scary, nor does the cost of housing, taxes and utilities on a fixed income, the Colorado Gerontological Society is here to help! The folks there help serve the community by providing families and individuals with information and resources to help make informed decisions when it comes to aging. GDC caught up with Executive Director, Eileen Doherty, to learn more about how older Coloradans can qualify for hundreds of dollars in refunds and rebates.

