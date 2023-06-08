This is a sponsored segment by Colorado Diecast.

Colorado Diecast in Parker has been buying and selling diecast cars for 20 years. They stock over 250,000 diecast cars and they are always buying collections to add to their inventory!

Colorado Diecast is a one-stop-shop for Hot Wheels, Greenlight, M2 Machines, Johnny Lightning, Mini GT, Tarmac Works, Shuco, Matchbox, and more!

Mark your calendars for the Colorado Diecast Car show on Sunday, June 18! You can see full sized vintage cars along with diecasts.

GDC’s Chris Tomer stopped by Colorado Diecast to check it out.