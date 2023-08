This is a sponsored segment by Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

If you’ve had a goal in mind for a long time but don’t know how to start – we know who can help. The ‘Colorado Career Coaching Collaborative’ is a statewide career coaching program designed to help individuals identify their strengths and interests and how to pursue next steps.

James Warren, with the Colorado Workforce Development Council, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.