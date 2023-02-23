Sponsored Segment by City of Westminster

Over the last year unemployment rates in Colorado went down by 1.9 percent, that’s according to the United State Congress Joint Economic Committee. That success is often due to efforts of local governments, much like the City of Westminster.

Tomas Herrera-Mishler from the City of Westminster talked with GDC about how events like an upcoming job-fair will help people get employed and aid the community too.

The City of Westminster’s job fair will be this Saturday, February 25th from 9am to 1pm at the City Park Rec Center.

