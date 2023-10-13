Sponsored Segment City of Aurora

Something really impactful is happening soon. ‘The City of Aurora’ is getting ready to host a truly special occasion!

‘The Veterans Salute’ honors our veterans and is a great opportunity to engage with organizations that play a pivotal role in our community. Today GDC was excited to be joined by the City of Aurora’s marketing coordinators, Shanna Farley and Leixie Ries, to learn more about the event.

The ‘Veterans Salute’ is Monday, October 30th from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

It’s at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver conference center.

Guests will have the opportunity to mix and mingle over coffee at 10:30 a.m, doors for the main event open at 11 a.m., where attendees can enjoy a luncheon, live entertainment and a ceremony that honors all our veterans.

Tickets are 15-dollars and includes a meal and a show.

Tickets are available online.