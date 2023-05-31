Sponsored Segment by Cirque De Soleil KOOZA

Something really fun and entertaining is making it’s way to Denver this summer!

‘Cirque Du Soleil KOOZA’ is a touring show, with foot-tapping music and crazy characters! It’s an innovative journey viewed through the perspective of the innocent, and endearing clown looking for his place in the world. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the drummer, Eden Bahar, to learn more about his part in the show and what you can expect to experience!

Be sure to check out ‘KOOZA: A touring production by Cirque Du Soleil,’ this summer, when they make their way to Denver! They’ll be here July 5th through August 13th, the show is at Ball Arena under the big top.

The show offers different options for tickets, including VIP experiences, backstage tours and more.




