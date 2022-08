Sponsored by Chuck E. Cheese

Celebrate kids heading back to school by treating them at Chuck E. Cheese. The lone Tree location has re-opened it’s doors for all to enjoy this year. Download the Chuck E. Cheese app to redeem more great deals. Also if you book a birthday party for 12 or more kids before November 30th the birthday star is free. Use code “BdayFree” when you book online. Call 303-706-1155 or click here.