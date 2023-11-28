Sponsored Segment by Christmas in Color

It’s a magical experience lighting up the Mile High sky!

You and your family can drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways, and more all synchronized to holiday music!

‘Christmas in Color’ is rolling back into town in three different locations for all to enjoy and marketing director, Maddie Saunders, was in-studio telling us all about the colorful experience!

Christmas in Color is happening now through December 30th.

The lights begin at 5:30pm and go till 10pm and there are three different locations in Colorado, Water World in Federal Heights, Bandimere Speedway in Morrison and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora.

Tickets cost 35 to 75 dollars depending on the ticket type and the day.

PLUS! They have a discount for great day viewers – use the code ‘FOX31’ for 15 percent off your ticket!

To learn more, click here.