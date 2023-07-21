Sponsored Content from Aspen Park Vet Hospital

VegFest Colorado is happening July 29-30, and Dr. Jena Questen will be speaking on Sunday, July 30 at 3:15 p.m. Dr. Q is a vegan veterinarian and is one of the few vets that supports clients who wish to feed their beloved pets a more compassionate, plant-based diet. You can learn more about Dr. Q and her vet office, Aspen Park Vet Hospital based in Conifer, online or by giving her a call at 303-838-3771. She also founded the nonprofit ResqRanch sanctuary, the nation’s premier positive reinforcement animal training and education center.