Sponsored Segment by Chase for Business

When it comes to local businesses in our state, there are tons of them! If you’ve ever considered starting up your own business or your currently a small business owner, ‘Chase for Business’ wants to lend a hand. This company aims to aid local business owners and prepare them for potential headwinds and support them as they start, run and grow their businesses.

Right now, ‘Chase for Business’ is inviting local business owners to attend an event packed with opportunity GDC spoke with marketing Manager at ‘Chase for Business,’ Joe Coleman, to learn more about the event and opportunities for future and current business owners.