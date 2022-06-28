Sponsored by Central Park Mortgage

If you are 62 or older and you own your own home, you might want to consider a reverse mortgage. The owner of Central park Mortgage explains what the benefits are and debunks the myths. Central Park Mortgage is hosting a reverse mortgage class for seniors and their families Thursday at 2pm. You can join via zoom or in person at the Shops at Northfield. It is free but you do need to sign up. Register online at CentralParkMortgage.co or give them a call at 720-729-4663.