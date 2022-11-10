Sponsored Segment by Central Park Segment

Today, we’re sharing the story of how the community is rallying around the family of a single mother, who was tragically killed in a head-on collision. Liya Taylor, had already signed the paperwork to sell her home and she was killed just days before closing on that home.

Today, we’re joined by her daughters, Sean and Nakia as well as Lori Pace from Soulfully Central Park to learn more about what the community is doing to support this family.

If you’d like to support this cause, there’s an event happening tomorrow night. Come out to enjoy music, food and rally around this family. It’s happening at 6 at The Shops at Northfield inside suite 1660, which is “Central Park Mortgage”.

If you’re not able to make it but still want to donate call 720-207-4599.