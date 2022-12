Sponsored Segment by FerreroNorthAmerica.com

National Cookie Day was December 4th, but this is something we can celebrate everyday during the holidays, right? So, whether you prefer a classic chocolate chip sugar or you’re in the mood for more festive flavors, in this sponsored segment Buzzfeed Senior Writer and Lifestyle Expert, Krista Torres, was in studio virtually to help us all out.

To learn more, click here.