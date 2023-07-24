Sponsored Segment by Seurte Tequila

It’s five o’clock somewhere, grab a drink because today is ‘National Tequila Day’ and we’re celebrating with one of the best local companies, ‘Suerte Tequila’!

Suerte Tequila is headquartered in Boulder Colorado and it all started when the founders couldn’t find a tequila they liked, and found a way to fill that gap themselves! GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer talked with Founder, Lawrence Spiewak, and local bartender, Sean Hellyar, from ‘Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey, to mix up a cocktail and learn more about the significance of creating a tequila like theirs from start to finish.

Want to try your hand at making the Hibiscus Margarita we shook up on-air this morning? Here is the recipe!

Hibiscus Margarita

2 oz Suerte Blanco

1 oz lime juice

1 oz house made Hibiscus syrup* (or you can swap in with store bought)

Shaken on the rocks with salt, garnished with candied Hibiscus we take out during the syrup making process.

*Hibiscus syrup

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

2 oz dry hibiscus flowersBring water to a boil, add sugar and mix until syrup is clear and sugar is fully dissolved, remove from heat, and pour over the hibiscus flowers in a strainer. Let strip level come up through the strainer so that the flowers are soaking, and let sit overnight.