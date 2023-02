National Pancake week is approaching, and we’re celebrating with a Colorado Favorite, ‘Snooze an A.M. Eatery! GDC’s Cheryl Hwang took us to the local hot spot to learn more about how they are making a cheers to the week full of sweets.

“Snooze an A.M Eatery” is celebrating for an entire week from February 16th-22nd. All snooze locations will feature two of snooze’s top selling pancake flavors of 2022: cinnamon toast and caramel frappe pancakes.

To learn more, click here.