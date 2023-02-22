Sponsored Segment by El Tequileño Family Mexican Restaurant

It’s time to make a cheers to National Margarita Day with Colorado favorite ‘El Tequileño Family Mexican Restaurant’! It’s a local restaurant built on tradition, authentic Mexican food, and a stacked selection of amazing tequila. GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to ‘El Tequileño Family Mexican Restaurant’ to chat with it’s owner about how they plan to make a cheers to National Margarita Day!

‘El Tequileño Family Mexican Restaurant’ has four locations across the metro area that you can go to, one is Lakewood, Arvada, Golden, and Aurora.

To learn more, click here.