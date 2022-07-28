Sponsored Segment by The Cheesecake Factory

National Cheesecake Day is upon us and there is no better way to ring in the sweet day than with The Cheesecake Factory! GDC caught up with General Manger of The Cheesecake Factory in Park Meadows, Chris Larson, along with his little helper, to show us the newest flavor on the block, “Classic Basque Cheesecake” and how you can make your own at home!

National Cheesecake Day is this Saturday, July 30th, and to celebrate, The Cheesecake Factory will be donating $1.00 to “Feeding America” for every slice of cheesecake sold that day!

Starting July 31st of 2022 through July of 2023, every slice of “Classic Basque Cheesecake” sold, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25-cents to the local “Feeding America” Food Bank.