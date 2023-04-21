Sponsored Segment by Natural Grocers

Earth Day is tomorrow and GDC is celebrating with our friends at ‘Natural Grocers’! If you’re looking to live more sustainably this year, the first step you can take in being more kind to our environment, is shopping the right way with ‘Natural Grocers.’

GDC spoke with Shelby Miller from Natural Grocers to learn more about the amazing deals that’ll be kick-off starting tomorrow.

Join natural grocers for their 3-day earth day celebration this weekend from April 22nd through April 24th during regular store hours. On Saturday April 22nd, they’ll be doing hourly giveaways for Natural Grocers brand organic cleaning products.

Monday, April 24th, the first 150 customers at every store will receive a free sample size of the Natural Grocers brand organic popcorn.

To learn more, click here.