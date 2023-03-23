This is a sponsored segment by Nationwide Expos.

Spring is the time for home renovations! The Castle Rock Home Show is this weekend and it’s the perfect time to find inspiration for the next project on your list.

One of the experts at the show is Priority Restoration Inc. Priority Restoration offers residential and commercial roofing and storm restoration services, including repairing hail damage.

Chris Teem is the owner and lead estimator of Priority Restoration Inc. He stopped by GDC and chatted with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.