Canvas Credit Union talks about its partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado and an upcoming event that will work to serve kids in our community who need live saving medical care. ‘Kick off for Kids’ is an annual fundraiser where the two team up to raise over $50,000 for kids in need at Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

You can donate between August 12th through September 17th, or at any Colorado Canvas Credit Union Locations. Members of CCU will be entered to win Bronco’s tickets against the Jets on Sunday, October 23rd.

To learn more about this event, click here.