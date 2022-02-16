Canvas Credit Union-Setting goals and following through

Sponsored Segment by Canvas Credit Union
We know health and wellness mean everything in life that is why every Wednesday we are teaming up with Canvas Credit Union to talk about their initiative, committed to helping their members live well(er). Watch the segment to learn more about setting goals and following through with them. Sometimes it takes time so see results when it comes to achieving your goals so Tansley Stearns, Chief People & Strategy Officer at Canvas, talks about having patience and staying the course. She also gives tips on how to keep motivated when it comes to financial goals. Last but not least celebrate and treat yourself when you make progress. To learn more, visit Canvas.org