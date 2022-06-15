Sponsored Segment by Canvas Credit Union

We know health and wellness mean everything in life that is why every Wednesday we are teaming up with Canvas Credit Union to talk about their initiative, committed to helping their members live well(er). Today we take a trip to their Castle Rock location and talk about all the activities available to the community. To learn more, visit Canvas.org

Canvas Credit Union talks about life chapters and how change is a big part of it. Tansley talks about moving on to bigger and better things.