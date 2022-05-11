Sponsored Segment by Canvas Credit Union

Canvas Credit Union talks about the importance behind finding community connection in your neighborhood, both social and physical, to help elevate your wellness.

We know health and wellness mean everything in life that is why every Wednesday we are teaming up with Canvas Credit Union to talk about their initiative, committed to helping their members live well(er). Today we take a trip to their Castle Rock location and talk about all the activities available to the community. To learn more, visit Canvas.org