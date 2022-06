Sponsored Content by Bumble

According to bumble, the women-first dating app, more than one-third of respondents in the U.S. say they are open to exploring a relationship with someone who lives in another city.

With the summer of travel underway, it could be the perfect opportunity for a little summer romance. GDC discuses the survey with Relationship Expert at Bumble, Shan Boodram.

To learn more, click here.