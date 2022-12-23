Sponsored Segment by Breckenridge Distillery

Season cheer is in the air and in your cocktail. Billie Keithley is bringing on the holiday spirit with 19 hand-crafted cocktails.

First Chair

2 oz Breckenridge Gin (Buy Now)

1 oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz pine simple syrup*

½ oz egg white

Top with sparkling soda

Dry shake top 4 ingredients (no ice). Shake again with ice and strain into glass. Top with sparkling soda.

Garnish: pine sprig

*Pine simple syrup: over medium heat, add 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup rinsed edible pine needles. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, strain, bottle and refrigerate.

Whiskey Mulled Wine

Batched, serves 6-7 guests

6 oz Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey (Buy Now)

1 bottle Cabernet

1 oz honey

1 oz Turbinado sugar

1 tbsp cardamom seeds, muddled

3 star anise

2 cinnamon sticks

6 cloves

Peels from two oranges

1 lemon, sliced

Over low-med heat, add all ingredients. Stir to incorporate. Keep on this heat for 20 minutes. Then turn to low and cover for 30 minutes. Strain when you have the balance you like. Return to low heat and serve garnished with orange, cinnamon stick, star anise.

