Sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your entertaining needs this summer.

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

Cold brew coffee is trending, and JURA presents the new Z10 that opens a new dimension of coffee enjoyment with cold brew specialties – in addition to the full range of hot specialties.

Find your favorite Ice Cream Cakes at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com.