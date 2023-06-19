One local spot is on a mission to create a community gathering space where everyone is welcome to share in the joy of baking, botanicals, and creative expression. It’s called ‘The Botanical Bakery of Denver,’ and the owner has created something magical through her edible creations.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi sat down with the owner who’s mission is not only to support local but also shine a light on other women-owned businesses.

The bakery is located on South Broadway inside the plant store, ‘Birdsall and Co.’ As you can see in the segment, it’s more than a baked goods spot, it’s a great space to find gifts and more. Also, checkout it’s newest expansion, ‘ Petals and Pages’ is now open.

