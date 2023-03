This is a sponsored segment by Body By Design, Littleton, CO.

Body By Design in Littleton, CO was built on the mission of making people feel comfortable in their own skin. They have state-of-the-art technology for cryogenic toning, cryo facials, and cryo slimming. They also have Celluma LED technology and a Cocoon Fitness Pod.

They’re offering a fantastic deal for Great Day Colorado viewers!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped by Body by Design to learn more about the business.