GDC kicked off the holiday show with a story that fits the theme of the giving season.

The word thanksgiving means “the expression of gratitude,” the readiness to show appreciation for others and return kindness.

That being said, every Thursday we team up with ‘Blue Federal Credit Union’ to award someone doing good in our local neighborhoods.

today, our do-gooder of the week is a special someone who has made it his mission to give back to those who need it most.

We want to congratulate, Larry Cook!

Larry has been volunteering and serving the folks at the ‘Denver Rescue Mission’ weekly for the past 25 years, upon getting this award, we asked Larry what volunteering means to him, especially during the holidays.

He said, “it’s given me peace at mind and gets my mind off myself and on to helping others. it’s critical because we are to love and serve one another.”

He also added “I know those experiencing homelessness enjoy the presence of volunteers, especially during the holidays. Most of them have hit rock bottom, but even though they have a sad face on them, I know they feel a sense of community.”

You’re so deserving of this award, Larry! From the GDC team, thank you for what you do!