Today, we want to congratulate our nominee, Tracey Drayton, for going above and beyond and being awarded this weeks ‘Do-Gooder’ Award.

‘Tracey is a 16-year breast cancer survivor, breast cancer awareness advocate, navigator, ambassador and breast cancer ministry leader at her local church.

As a Susan G. Komen leadership volunteer and business owner, her life’s passion is to educate women on breast health.

Her goal is to alleviate disparities and support those in our community through education and advocacy.’

Congratulations, Tracey!