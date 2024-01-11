Sponsored Segment by Blue Federal Credit Union

Today, we want to congratulate our nominee, Sue J, for going above and beyond and being awarded this weeks ‘Do-Gooder’ Award.

“Sue J is from Southwest Denver and acts as a personal trainer and mentor to our homeless youth. She has always felt great compassion for people who are struggling with homelessness, which is why she does that she does.”

“She has a strong interest in understanding people’s motivations and connecting people to help them get what they need.”

“Sue says that the kids teach her that each person encountering issues with housing has a unique story. Sue wants to light a spark and bring light back into their eyes through working out, playing, and connecting.”

Congratulations, Sue!